BPC’s SmartVista emerges as leader in 2020 Quadrant’s SPARK Matrix for Card Management

BPC, the leading provider of digital payment solutions, is proud to announce that it has emerged as a leader in the 2020 SPARK Matrix for card management.

PARIS, FRANCE, December 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPC’s SmartVista emerges as leader in 2020 Quadrant’s SPARK Matrix for Card ManagementBPC, the leading provider of digital payment solutions, is proud to announce that it has emerged as a leader in the 2020 SPARK Matrix for card management.For over 25 years, BPC has been serving over 280 financial institutions in over 90 countries worldwide with state-of-the-art banking and payment solutions. Its SmartVista Platform offers a selection of modules which can be used as micro services to deliver full end-to-end banking and payment experience or as a standalone.According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report, the Card Management System (CMS) market has dramatically changed over the last five years and that trend is set to continue. With growth of 5.6% in 2019, it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2020–2025. Valued at US$1.15 billion in 2019, the global CMS market is expected to reach US$1.46 billion by 2025.Today’s card lifecycle management solutions need to cater to all type of cards, markets and customer needs, physical and virtual cards including debit, credit, prepaid, specialised cards such as salary cards or even smart cards, which couple payment capabilities with additional benefits such loyalty schemes or social welfare information to deliver new experiences. SmartIssuer, BPC’s flagship solution has always been a core component of BPC’s SmartVista platform, which has organically evolved and anticipated market changes. It distinguishes itself with:• Powerful customisation, pricing and segmentation capability, which lets financial institutions precisely understand and drive their P&L.• Seamless integration with any third-party solutions to create cross-interactions, automate process flows and deliver unparalleled efficiency as well as outstanding end customer service.• A combination of virtual cards with wallets, which can power neobanks or fintechs; Minimum Viable Product to go to market in a very short time.• Its instant issuing mode, as used by TymeBank South Africa, whereby customers can go from onboarding to receiving their card from kiosks on self-service in less than five minutes.• Availability on premises, in the cloud or as a service through Radar Payments, BPC’s payment processing fintech.According to Maria Gonsalves, Senior Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions “BPC SmartIssuer offers robust functional capabilities to extend its flagship SmartVista platform’s card processing capabilities to a fully integrated solution for transaction processing and card management. BPC, with its industry leading functional capabilities and robust customer value proposition has received strong ratings against various parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. It has then emerged as the technology leader in the 2020 SPARK Matrix analysis of the card management system market.”Jane Loginova – Group Chief Commercial Officer at BPC said: “We are thrilled to see BPC’s SmartVista awarded the title of leader in Card Management worldwide in Quadrant’s SPARK Matrix. This recognition testifies of our commitment to pave the way in card management innovation, anticipating market changes. For our financial institutions, we offer choice with cloud options, speed to market and efficiency while the ultimate result is about delivering a superior experience to the end customer. Our motto at BPC has always been ‘bridging real life to digital’ and it means a lot in today’s card world where physical and virtual need to co-exist. ”Download a complimentary copy of the report “SPARK Matrix: Card Management System, 2020”About BPCFounded in 1996, BPC Banking, Payments: Context is what defines the organisation. The company has transformed over the years to deliver innovative and relevant solutions which fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping or moving in both urban and rural areas, bridging real life and the digital world. With 280 customers across 90 countries globally, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players ranging from tier one banks to neobanks, Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to large processors, ecommerce giants to start-up merchants, and government bodies to local hail riding companies. BPC’s SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce and mobility solutions including digital banking, ATM & switching, payments processing, card and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport and smart cities solutions. www.bpcbt.com Media contactsJulien Auffret, Partner, LaFrenchCom Paris, julien@lafrenchcom.fr - +33(0)679492151 – www.lafrenchcom.fr