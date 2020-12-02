365 Cannabis and C15 Solutions, Inc. (“C15”) Expand ERP Functionality with eQuality Management and Compliance

About

365 Cannabis delivers an ERP solution with functionality specifically tailored to the challenges and requirements of the cannabis industry. Combining traditional supply chain management capabilities with cannabis-specific functionality, 365 Cannabis offers a complete cannabis business management solution. The module-based system allows cannabis businesses to use the system in its entirety or consume modules individually with the option to add more as they scale. 365 Cannabis is the complete cannabis ERP software of choice.

http://www.365cannabis.com