How DIY Debt Relief is Simplifying The Road to Financial Freedom

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Debt” is an anxiety-inducing topic for most Americans. According to financial experts, about 80% of Americans have some form of consumer debt and are $38,000 in debt, excluding mortgage debt. Unfortunately, financial literacy isn’t a topic that’s extensively covered in schools. As a result, many Americans lack valuable knowledge on personal finance topics — including how credit cards and loans actually work, or how to get out of debt quickly should they experience financial hardship. When times are tough, the concept of “free” money is very appealing and overrides reservations about amassing large amounts of consumer debt.

While consumers have numerous debt-relief options — ranging from consumer credit counselling to debt settlement to bankruptcy — the actual road to recovery is fraught with numerous hazards that include repayment terms with unaffordable monthly payments, repayment terms that take too long, exorbitant fees, and false promises.

With over a decade of experience in the credit and finance industries, these are problems the founders of DIY Debt Relief understand all too well. Debt relief — specifically settling delinquent accounts with creditors and collectors — cost consumers more time and money than most can afford. Compounding the problem are unscrupulous service providers that make promises they can’t keep — charging too much for the service they provide and taking too long to provide said relief. It was with these issues in mind that DIY Debt Relief was created.

DIY Debt Relief is a web-based company that provides educational videos and supporting materials to offer a “do it yourself” alternative for distressed consumers. By eliminating the need for a third-party service provider, consumers can avoid the prohibitive fees they charge — which in turn reduces the amount of time needed to settle accounts, pay off the agreed upon balances, and become debt-free. Additionally, even creditors and collectors who often refuse to work with third-party service providers are all too eager to work with consumers directly.

The content, tools and resources DIY Debt Relief provide are designed to help consumers assess, evaluate, and improve their financial situation. The information is based on United States federal laws and regulations which govern the actions of creditors and debt collectors, which means they can be accessed and utilized in all 50 states. With these assets in hand, consumers can create a plan of action to get their delinquent, unsecured debt paid off as quickly and as affordably as possible. And with the belief that credit repair is the next logical step after the debt settlement and repayment process is completed, DIY Debt Relief provides additional resources and information teaching consumers how to quickly and correctly rebuild their credit profiles and FICO scores.

The DIY Debt Relief process is easy to follow, gives the consumer control, is less expensive to implement, takes less time to complete, and can provide better results. Rather than relying on a third-party to entrust your financial future to, consumers now have the option of taking the initiative and doing the necessary work to get themselves to the debt-free future they deserve. With the goal of taking DIY Debt Relief internationally, the eventual next step is to make the videos in other languages. For right now, DIY Debt Relief’s videos educate on debt relief only in the United States — but its possibilities are endless, its effect promising, and its only trajectory from here is up.



