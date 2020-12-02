Impact Driven HEART ON Apparel Gives Power to Consumers by Disrupting Fashion And Capitalism While Emphasizing Community
Unlike other corporate brands, HEART ON sets out to spearhead impact and purpose as a part of a lifestyle, its community, and mission.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This World AIDS Day, the theme of resilience and impact in eradicating the HIV/AIDS epidemic resonates globally. No community within the United States feels the continuing effects of this disease more than LGBTQIA+ folks who continually feel the reverberating echoes of the voices of those who lost their lives during the disease's height in the mid-1980s. Still today, access to resources, including healthcare for LGBT individuals, is laden with inequities.
2020 historically will be defined as a year marked by cultural shifts led by the masses and the many. From Black Lives Matter to the Presidential vote, demonstrations and protests put on brilliant displays of people's capacity to make waves within society, infrastructure, systems, and ideologies. With it, people are increasingly expecting the ethos of brands to align with their values.
Introducing HEART ON Apparel: a brand created in response to the rising demands of both ethical and authentic brands, inspired by the power of the people. Unlike corporate brands, HEART ON sets out to spearhead impact and purpose as a part of its community and mission. Rather than waiting to respond in the aftermath of cultural devastation, HEART ON actively and regularly participates in creating resources for underserved/disenfranchised communities and causes.
Based in Los Angeles, California, HEART ON Apparel is as stylish of a brand as it is a gritty champion for social justice. Wearing its HEART ON its sleeve literally and figuratively, HEART ON disrupts fashion by making capitalism work for the public rather than against them. Customers of HEART ON Apparel are empowered to put their money where their mouth is. Starting with signature apparel, including signature and billboard shirts, HEART ON donates fifty percent of purchase profits to a local non-profit organization and charity of the customer's choice.
Founded by Michael Eisman, Charlie Wellborn, Lilly Rivera, and Nick Davis, HEART ON embodies generosity and community responsibility. Every step of the way, HEART ON checks all the boxes using ethically sourced materials and paying workers a living wage.
Never compromising ethics for style, HEART ON hopes to ignite not only a movement but a lifestyle where customers feel motivated to make purpose-driven choices on and offline. One of these non-profit organizations is the LA LGBT Center, which has a personal connection for Michael.
“I contracted HIV pre-Obama care. I was unemployed and uninsured. Had it not been for the Los Angeles LGBT Center, I’m not sure I’d even be alive today.”
ABOUT HEART ON APPAREL:
HEART ON Apparel is a brand seeking to unify people and spark positive change. They communicate in the universal language of love and want to spread that same love to consumers. They believe in style and being fashion-forward without compromising their principles. HEART ON gives consumers the advantage of having access to fashionable clothing that allows them to give back and select the awarded cause. HEART ON emanates the same beliefs, vision, values as their customers, empowering them to create purpose one dollar at a time.
