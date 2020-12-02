Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:11 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

A vehicle of interest, a newer model black SUV with a roof rack, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.