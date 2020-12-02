Phoenix Rehab Novena Provides Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy In Their Physiotherapy Clinic

Phoenix Rehab Group

Extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) is now being offered as a treatment from Phoenix Rehab to provide additional healing benefits for their patients.

SINGAPORE, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Rehab Group are happy to announce that they can also provide extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) to their patients. The new procedure is intended to help patients with a wide range of painful orthopedic, sports and musculoskeletal painful issues.

Shockwave therapy treatment is non invasive and provides a healing mild inflammatory response, which can increase metabolic activity around pain points. Due to this, the healing process for chronic muscular tendon disorders as well as back and lower limb or foot pain can be accelerated.

During the procedure, a series of rapid impulses are generated by moving a handle up and down at a particular frequency and power level. This triggers a series of shockwaves that can penetrate several levels of tissue. Many patients will feel relief almost immediately due to the hyper-stimulation analgesic (pain reducing numbing) effect.

The impulses also helps with a range of cellular reactions to improve blood flow and generate tissue repair. This occurs even in areas that have been damaged for extended periods.

Shockwave therapy can be used to treat a wide range of different conditions including shoulder tightness and pains, tennis elbow, heel spurs, tight calf muscles, back pain, chronic tendinopathy, runner’s knee, hip pain, plantar fasciitis as well as countless others.

About Phoenix Rehab Group

Phoenix Rehab Group is an experienced and integrated specialist physiotherapy group for everything from otheropedic and sports to women’s health conditions. The group of physiotherapists work with rehab specialists as well as sub specialties to provide the full support patients need, allowing them to access a quicker, more advanced form of rehab.

The main goal is to ensure that all clients can overcome physical, orthopedic, sports and muscuoskeletal pains to return to living a life that is 100% free from pain. All senior physiotherapists are local and internationally trained with a passion for supporting patients.

The company is keen to point out that they do not provide support for every pain issue. However, they can refer clients to professionals who are more well suited for dealing with specific problems. For health injury rehab, orthopedics and musculoskeletal injuries they are the number one solution.

The business is constantly developing new ways to help their patients, introducing fresh technology and advanced treatment options. ESWT shockwave therapy represents the next step in supporting patients with painful issues that they could have struggled with for years. With this treatment, the center hopes to provide patients with the relief they need.

More Information About ESWT shockwave therapy can be found on the business website. Alternatively, Phoenix Rehab can be contacted directly using the details below.

Nigel Chua

Phoenix Rehab

88001830

https://www.phoenixrehabgroup.com/shockwave-therapy.html

nigel@phoenixrehabgroup.com