New York State Landmarks Lit Red in Recognition of World AIDS Day

One World Trade Center, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Kosciuszko Bridge, Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge, H. Carl McCall SUNY Education Building, New York State Education Department Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, New York State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Exposition Center, Niagara Falls, Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct, Albany International Airport Gateway and Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex Illuminated   Photos Available Here   Governor Cuomo: "Today is World AIDS Day and we remain focused on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in New York State. 2019 Data shows that HIV incidence and diagnoses have fallen to record lows in New York. In fact, HIV incidence has declined each year since we started the End the Epidemic campaign and has declined by a total of 38 percent over that timeframe. As we move forward, will continue to support the lifesaving work of HIV/AIDS service providers."

On Tuesday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state would be lit red in recognition of World AIDS Day. The landmarks include: One World Trade Center, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the New York State Education Department Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, New York State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Exposition Center, Niagara Falls, Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct, Albany International Airport Gateway and Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex.

 

PHOTOS are available here.

