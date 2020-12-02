New York State Landmarks Lit Red in Recognition of World AIDS Day

On Tuesday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state would be lit red in recognition of World AIDS Day. The landmarks include: One World Trade Center, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the New York State Education Department Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, New York State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Exposition Center, Niagara Falls, Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct, Albany International Airport Gateway and Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex.

