Psychologist teams up with Happy Family Organics to offer free mental health services
Happy Family Organics teams up with Dr. Leesha Ellis-Cox, a board-certified child, adolescent, and adult psychiatristUSA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a time when mental health and emotional well-being are widespread concerns, one physician is reaching out to the community in a special way. Dr. Leesha Ellis-Cox, a board-certified child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist is offering free online chats. She is now a member of the Happy Baby Experts team at Happy Family Organics.
Dr. Leesha is passionate about helping parents, especially mothers, cultivate a healthy mindset, cope with stress, eliminate parenting guilt, and implement a daily self-care routine.
Dr. Leesha pairs 20 years of experience in the medical field with on-the-job training raising her three beautiful children to help families. She is well-versed in all things mental health, motherhood, and managing stress. Find her on the chat on Monday evenings from 6 - 8 pm EST and Saturday mornings from 8 - 10 am EST. Bring your questions. No appointment is necessary.
Dr. Leesha desires to help moms ditch the guilt and move from overwhelm and exhaustion to confidence and a sense of wellness for themselves and their families. She says, "Happy, healthy moms raise happy, healthy kids," and she has created the blueprint that guides them to wholeness and balance.
For more information or to find the live chat, visit www.happyfamilyorganics.com.
About Happy Family Organics
Happy Family Organics launched on Mother’s Day 2006 as Happy Baby, with the mission to change the trajectory of children’s health through nutrition. They have grown into Happy Family since then, but their mission remains the same. They are proud to be changing the way we feed our children through a wide and comprehensive assortment of organic meals and snacks that everyone can enjoy!
