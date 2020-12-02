Arie Eric De Jong to Overhaul Extremely Successful Photography Blog Site

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A photography site released earlier this year by industry veteran Arie Eric De Jong has surpassed online ranking expectations and therefore will soon be upgraded to make it even more responsive and easy to navigate.

The website can be found at http://www.arieericdejong.com/. According to De Jong, the website ended up surpassing his initial expectations for it following its release in early 2020. De Jong said the website is ranking on page one for several keywords, and it has drawn triple the traffic originally anticipated. De Jong thus decided to overhaul the site and plans to share more information about this step within the next few weeks.

De Jong said he chose to create the website because he is passionate about photography and its multiple genres, and he wanted to inspire others to build or improve their skills in this exciting field. Thus, through his site, readers can learn about how to excel in sports photography, portrait photography, and wildlife and nature photography.

For instance, on his website, readers can discover the most important equipment to use when shooting sporting events and other events or subjects. For instance, De Jong emphasizes the value of having a solid camera, preferably one from Nikon or Canon. In addition, both DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras can be excellent investments, according to De Jong. Other equipment worth having on hand when taking photos includes zoom lenses, sturdy tripods, and reliable rain covers.

De Jong also uses the website to highlight several of the key technical aspects of capturing photos of moving athletes, such as using the right vantage points, the right lighting, and the proper camera settings. According to De Jong, after the website is updated, it will continue to provide helpful tips a user friendly and attractive format for both novice and expert photographers all over the world.

