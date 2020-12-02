Warren Van Dam to Upgrade Highly Successful New Site on the Top Eateries in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A San Diego–themed foodie site launched in early 2020 by culinary expert Warren Van Dam has achieved higher rankings than anticipated and thus will soon undergo an overhaul aimed at making it even more user friendly and informative.

The blog microsite can be found at http://www.warrenvandam.com/. According to Van Dam, the website has surpassed all of his expectations since being released earlier this year. The site currently ranks on the first page for numerous keywords and has received three times the traffic originally expected. As a result, fans can expect the site to be completely revamped. More information about the site overhaul will be made available later this year.

Van Dam said he originally created the website because he was fortunate enough to discover several top-tier eateries for San Diego and wanted to share them with his readers. Both San Diego residents and first-time visitors to the city can use the site to pinpoint the best places to enjoy five-star meals from various food genres with family and friends.

For instance, according to the website, Mexican food lovers may be drawn to the area’s popular California burritos. Meanwhile, readers who love traditional American fare, seafood, or Korean cuisine can embrace double bacon cheeseburgers, Fish tacos, or Korean barbecue throughout “America’s Finest City.”

On the website, Van Dam also outlines the many java shops catering to coffee afficionados in San Diego. These shops include, for example, the Lofty Coffee Co., the Heartwork Coffee Bar, Coava Coffee Roasters, and Holsem Coffee.

Dessert lovers can also easily find delectable items for their sweet tooth in San Diego, according to Van Dam’s website. For instance, they can treat themselves to San Diego’s artisan doughnuts, rolled ice cream, and the traditional ice cream sandwich.

The newly upgraded site is expected to feature even more up-to-date and easily accessible information about San Diego’s best restaurants for foodies to capitalize on in 2021.