William Sherlund Launches New Blog Website on How to Excel in Self-Defense

NEW VERNON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who wish to learn how to properly protect themselves physically can now access a brand-new online self-defense resource—a blog website created by industry expert William Sherlund.

The new blog site can be accessed at http://www.williamsherlund.com/. Sherlund, who is an expert in several survival and self-defense systems, said he decided to create the website because he is passionate about teaching people how to confidently fight back and defend themselves. Only with these skills can they survive situations that are dangerous and thus avoid becoming victims. Mastering these skills is especially critical today, when many cities have experienced civil unrest amid large, impassioned protests during the past several months, according to Sherlund.

On the website, readers can learn about the histories of self-defense systems such as Krav Maga. This fighting system, which is extremely violent, allows an individual to destroy his or her assailant without flinching, and he or she can do this rather quickly.

Readers can also learn about the many benefits of another self-defense tool called BJJ, or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu -- an in-demand martial art involving submissions, leverage, and grappling. BJJ is especially valuable to learn, according to Sherlund, as it is quite effective in any threatening real-world situation, and just about anyone can learn it. In addition, BJJ offers mental benefits in addition to helping to condition the body. On the website, Sherlund further explains that BJJ is very useful in MMA, or mixed martial arts.

Other self-defense options highlighted on the new website include boxing, wrestling, and Muay Thai. According to William Sherlund, the most effective fighters master multiple systems rather than sticking to one system, so his ultimate goal with the website is to encourage people to tap into the benefits of multiple self-defense approaches and thus keep themselves and their loved ones safe in the months and years ahead.

