Interstate Bridge Replacement Program begins recruitment for two volunteer advisory groups

Kelliann Amico, Interstate Bridge Replacement Program media lead, 503-705-6203

Applications for the Community Advisory Group and Equity Advisory Group available December 1-18

The bi-state Interstate Bridge Replacement Program is accepting applications from community members interested in serving on one of two new advisory groups: the Community Advisory Group and the Equity Advisory Group. Along with the Executive Steering Group, these advisory groups will play a critical role in helping the program define a replacement bridge solution that prioritizes safety, reflects community values, centers on equity, and fosters broad regional support.

Optional information sessions will be facilitated in English at the following times and dates, with interpretation provided on specific dates. All of the information sessions can be accessed at the following link: go.participate.online/CAGInfoSession

12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4 - Russian interpretation provided

7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9 - Korean and Spanish interpretation provided

5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10 - Vietnamese and Chinese interpretation provided

12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16 - Somali and Spanish interpretation provided

Online applications in English, Spanish, Somali, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese and Russian will be available at the following links from Dec. 1-18:

The Executive Steering Group encourages individuals with diverse backgrounds to apply to serve on either advisory group. Representation from those who experience transportation barriers firsthand, regularly use the Interstate Bridge, or will be potentially affected by the program is desired, as are community members who are passionate about social equity and transportation equity issues.

Additional information about the advisory groups and application process can be found on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program page. For more information, or to request a printed application, please call 360-905-1560 or send an email to info@interstatebridge.org.

About the advisory groups

The advisory groups are part of a comprehensive effort to actively engage with the public, elected officials, stakeholders, and partnering agencies from both states to build consensus through an open and public process. The first meetings for both groups will occur in early 2021.

The Community Advisory Group will develop recommendations to shape program work that reflects the community’s needs, issues and priorities. The Equity Advisory Group will make recommendations regarding processes, policies, and decisions on program work that has the potential to affect historically underrepresented and/or underserved communities.

Each group will consist of approximately 30 members, acting as individual community members or as representatives of organizations. Approximately eight at-large members for the Community Advisory Group and approximately 10 at-large members for the Equity Advisory Group will be selected through the application process. The remainder of the representatives in both groups will be appointed by a selection committee in coordination with agency partners.