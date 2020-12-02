Adhesives and Sealants Market Witness Significant Growth by 2027

Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on "Flow Computers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020 - 2027 "

OTTAWA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adhesives and sealants market size was valued at US$ 44.1 billion and US$ 10.4 billion respectively in 2019 and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% and 6.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



An adhesive refers to a chemical mixture that is used to join two surfaces together into a single unit, while a sealant refers to a semisolid material used to prevent fluid leakage. Adhesives and sealants are produced using similar technologies and chemicals, and are used in a similar range of applications. Although they are counted as a single industry, their performance is different across end-use applications. Regulatory bodies have set different test methods and specifications for each of them. Adhesives have higher tensile and shear strength that makes the material preferable for bonding and holding-related applications. Besides this, sealants fill gaps as well as resist relative movement of substrates. They have lower strength compared to adhesives, but possess greater flexibility.

Growth Factors

Rising trend of lightweight and low CO2 emitting vehicles supported by strict government regulations for environmental protection considered as the key factor that drives the market growth of adhesives and sealants. Automotive is one of the largest end-use industries of adhesives and sealants. Contribution of adhesives & sealants towards weight reduction of vehicles considered as the key factor that improves the fuel efficiency and limit the vehicle emission. Adhesives proved as a boon for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in reducing weight of an automobile and meeting with stringent environmental regulations for CO2 emissions.

However, North America and Europe have strict regulations regarding the production of petro-based and chemical products. Agencies such as the European Commission (EC) and Epoxy Resin Committee (ERC) govern the manufacturing of solvent-based products in these regions. This affects the production capabilities of manufacturers and compels them to focus more towards eco-friendly adhesives for example water-based adhesives.

Regional Snapshots

Europe is considered as one of the largest automotive producers across the globe. Supportive government policies aimed to boost the automotive sector by incorporating advanced technologies along with ensuring the safety of passenger as well as environmental protection considered as the key factor that drives the adhesives and sealants market. Some of the policies include “Strategy for automated and connected mobility systems”, “European Battery Alliance”, and “GEAR 2030” predicted to propel regional automotive industry that in turn accelerate the adhesives and sealants market growth.

Besides this, North America emerged as the largest region for sealants market with a value share of around 23%. The growth of the region is mainly attributed to the rising spending in construction sector particularly in the United States. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials in terms of shale gases along with various strategic initiatives adopted by the regional companies that include BASF, 3M, and Avery Denison expected to generate prominent demand over the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on region, the Asia Pacific adhesives market anticipated to register the highest growth over the forthcoming years and also a front-runner in the sealants market in 2019

Europe considered as a significant market for adhesives because of a hub of large number of automobile manufacturers in the region

In reference to sealants market, North America examined as the largest region with a revenue share of nearly 23% attributed to the increased spending in the construction sector

Water-based technology led the adhesives market accounting for nearly 50% of the volume in the year 2019

Hot melt technology expected to witness a growth rate of approximately 6% over the analysis period because of its excellent properties

Pressure sensitive applications of adhesives captured prominent value share of nearly 30% in 2019 due to prominent demand for automotive interior trim assembly, pressure sensitive tapes, and many other applications

The automotive adhesives predicted to register the highest growth over the forecast period owing to technological advancements that helped to reduce the overall weight of vehicles



Key Players & Strategies

Global adhesives and sealants market is moderately fragmented with the presence of major market players. These major players in the market occupy over 65% of the total share, thereby leading the market towards consolidation. These market leaders are engaged in capacity expansions, new product launch, partnerships & collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in November 2019, Bostik introduced its new engineering adhesives product range named Born2Bond. This new product range was designed for applications in industries such as electronics, luxury packaging, MRO, automotive, and medical devices. With this launch, the company aimed to expand its product portfolio and increase its profitability.

Some of the key players operating in the market are H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Bostik SA, BASF AG, Uniseal Inc, ND Industries Inc., Beardow & Adams Adhesives Inc., Ashland Inc., Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, and Sika AG among others.

Market Segmentation

By Adhesives Product

PVA

Epoxy

Acrylic

Styrenic block

Polyurethanes

EVA

Others



By Adhesives Technology

Solvent based

Water based

Hot melt

Reactive & Other

By Adhesives Application

Packaging

Pressure Sensitive Applications

Furniture

Construction

Footwear

Automotive

Others



By Sealants Product

Polyurethane [PU]

Silicone

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate [PVA]

Others



By Sealants Application

Automotive

Construction

Assembly

Packaging

Consumers

Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Others



By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World



