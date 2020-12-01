» News » 2020 » Landing After Hours: Modern Missouri Masters of Fi...

Landing After Hours: Modern Missouri Masters of Fiction, scheduled for Dec. 2, is now virtual

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 1, 2020 – Missouri State Museum invites the public to attend a virtual program highlighting Evan S. Connell and Daniel Woodrell, two modern Missouri masters of fiction, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m., Wednesday Dec. 2 on the Missouri State Museum Facebook page: facebook.com/MissouriStateMuseum/

Missouri possesses a rich and diverse literary heritage. Authors Connell and Woodrell deserve a place alongside Twain and Angelou as writers who have chronicled Missouri’s unique place in America’s cultural landscape. Connell’s novels “Mrs. Bridge” and “Mr. Bridge” evoke the early history of the Country Club Plaza district in Kansas City, while Woodrell’s novels “Winter’s Bone,” “Tomato Red” and “Woe to Live On” offer a lyrical and unvarnished perspective of survival in the Ozarks. Participants will learn how these masters of fiction have shaped Missouri’s modern identity.

