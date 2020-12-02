thirdstream and ebankIT to enrich account opening and onboarding experiences in digital banking for North America

Working together, the companies are moving quickly to bring their respective digital banking solutions to the broader North American market.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ebankIT and thirdstream are partnering to bring their respective digital banking solutions to a growing financial institution client base. The companies will deliver an integrated consumer experience for thirdstream’s online retail, commercial, and credit card account opening solutions. Presenting through ebankIT’s Marketplace, they expect to meet growing demand in North America.

With 2020’s growing demand for advanced digital banking solutions, ebankIT and thirdstream are bringing a proven and deployed solution to the market. The companies will build upon ebankIT’s innovative omnichannel digital banking platform that delivers online and mobile banking experiences to credit unions, banks and other financial institutions. Deploying thirdstream in ebankIT’s Marketplace brings collaboration to the respective companies’ product management strategies and sales approaches.

Working together, the companies are moving quickly to bring their respective digital banking solutions to the broader market, especially in this time of physical distancing mandates.

“We deliver rapidly deployable, consumer-focused solutions that drive up engagement with account holders” said CEO Keith Ginter. “Our solutions are deployed, tested, and proven. Our goal is to present verifiable results to financial institutions as they navigate the everyday uncertainties in which we find ourselves. Our relationship with ebankIT was initially driven by our shared clients. We both recognized that at the heart of our solutions lie consumers who expect compelling experiences with their financial institutions, each and every time. Together we fulfill on that promise.”

With ebankIT’s success in Canada and its focus on broadening its base in North America, the tie-in with thirdstream is seen as important, as it augments the ebankIT Marketplace.

“Our goal is to offer a compelling value proposition to our credit union, banks, and trust company clients from day one,” said President and CEO, Renato Oliveira. “We help financial institutions innovate quickly, addressing evolving consumer expectations every day. Teaming up with thirdstream, Canada’s leading provider of onboarding services, is an opportunity to help financial institutions expand their value and reshape their traditional offerings into compelling consumer experiences online.”

Leveraging thirdstream’s unattended account opening ecosystem helps extend ebankIT’s digital banking, leveraging existing industry-standard API-driven solutions. Together eliminate friction with the targeted ‘no-touch’ services clients are seeking.

The companies will build on thirdstream’s distinct deposit solutions, as well as its foundational identity verification platform. Together they will leverage both thirdstream’s and ebankIT’s API-driven ecosystem, embedded in an ever-expanding ebankIT digital banking universe. This enables the ongoing incorporation of repositories in the key areas of fraud prevention and identity verification for individuals and businesses. The two-layer ecosystem also enables automated decisioning engines, real-time account funding, document management, and integration to core processing platforms.

ebankIT and thirdstream have established a mindset to help credit unions, banks and trust companies deliver nimble and adaptable services that help consumers conduct banking where they want, when they want. Together the companies serve numerous financial institutions in North America.

About thirdstream:

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solutions support consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device. To learn more, visit https://www.thirdstream.ca.

About ebankIT:

ebankIT is an international company that develops a leading Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform with capabilities to enable Banks and Credit Unions to run lean, run smart and innovate fast, helping their customers to be one step ahead at a fraction of the cost, time and effort. ebankIT’s mission is to help the banking business realize their full potential, strengthen customer relationship while minimizing costs and increase digital revenues. The vision is about shaping the digital banking with an innovative banking platform with out-of-the-box omnichannel capabilities. Operating in over 20 countries, ebankIT is helping customers all over the world to transform their businesses by delivering a fast-seamless Digital Banking Transformation. For more information, please visit: https://www.ebankit.com/