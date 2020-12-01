Route 6N Closed in LeBoeuf Township in Erie County

​Route 6N (Route 3006) is closed in Erie County from Old Plank Road in Washington Township to Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township due to an semi-truck with an oversized load stopped on the roadway.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

