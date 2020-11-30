Despite a Supreme Court ruling lifting restrictions on indoor worship services in New York, Gov. Gavin Newsom refused to back down Monday from shutdowns in California, telling the high court they are justified by the sharp increase in coronavirus cases and the perils of lengthy indoor gatherings with singing and chanting.
You just read:
California asks U.S. Supreme Court to preserve its restrictions on indoor worship services
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.