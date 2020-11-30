Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California asks U.S. Supreme Court to preserve its restrictions on indoor worship services

Despite a Supreme Court ruling lifting restrictions on indoor worship services in New York, Gov. Gavin Newsom refused to back down Monday from shutdowns in California, telling the high court they are justified by the sharp increase in coronavirus cases and the perils of lengthy indoor gatherings with singing and chanting.

