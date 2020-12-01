Juka Innovations Achieves Full Funding for 4-in-1 Reusable Utensil Set and Straw in Less Than 24 Hours

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In less than 24 hours, Juka Innovations's latest eco-friendly, 4-in-1 utensil set, SPORQ, and the accompanying stainless steel straw, STRO, achieved full funding for a Kickstarter campaign intended for manufacturing and producing these units. With more than 50 days left to go, the STRO and SPROQ campaign managed to just about double its initial $4,955 goal for a stretch goal of $9,396.

The Kickstarter campaign for the STRO and SPORQ offers backers nine levels of investment, with rewards that include multiple units of the STRO reusable straw and holder and the SPORQ 4-in-1 utensil set and holder. At just $29, pledgers will receive the STRO and SPORQ bundle. Backers that are interested in the STRO alone can pledge $29 for two units or $56 for four units. The same investment levels apply to those interested in the SPORQ alone. Shipping begins April 2021 and is offered anywhere in the world. The initial budget covers funding for the production process, taxes and fees, labor costs, and fulfillment.

The STRO straw is an ultra-compact, stainless steel straw that collapses down to about 3 inches by 1.5 inches by .6 inches when it's sitting in the holder, allowing the user to simply pocket it. The STRO holder comes with a handy keychain clip so it can be fastened to any belt, bag, or buckle, allowing the user to take STRO on the go. When pulled out, the STRO straw elongates to a full 7.8 inches and works with almost every can, bottom, and cup. It's tall enough to measure up to most restaurant-provided plastic straws. The holder also offers a built-in squeegee style brush to allow users to easily clean and sanitize the STRO after each use. Meanwhile, the mini nylon brush offers more comprehensive, deep-cleaning for at-home use.

SPORQ's 4-in-1 utensil set, similar to the STRO, is intended to substitute single-plastic utensils when eating out or even when camping. The 4-in-1 utensil set features a spoon, a fork, a knife, and a bottle opener. The package is durable and compact, featuring stainless steel construction for each item within the holder. One side of the spoon head is also a fork, with a serrated edge that doubles as a knife. The spoon's head is smaller than a tablespoon, allowing for portion control. The twist-and-open holder also features tiny magnets to help the unit snap and hold together, as well as a keychain clip, which can be attached to belts, buckles, and bags. Both the STRO straw and SPORQ 4-in-1 utensil set are made from high-quality, BPA-free materials.