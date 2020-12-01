Vermont State Police - AMBER Alert and BLUE Alert Exercises

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

AMBER ALERT and BLUE ALERT EXERCISE

On Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, an exercise of the Vermont AMBER Alert System will be conducted by the Vermont Department of Public Safety. Additionally, on Friday, December 4th, 2020 between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, an exercise of the Vermont BLUE Alert system will be conducted. These exercises will test the functionality of various components of Vermont’s AMBER Alert and BLUE Alert systems. Specifically, the VT-Alert system will send messages to the thousands of subscribers, the Vermont Agency of Transportation message boards will be populated with exercise information and VT Lottery will activate their system to message their signs, tickets and kiosks. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) will also be utilized to send test messages to TV and radio stations. As in the past, the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will not be utilized.

Please note that during this exercise phone alerts will only occur for those who have signed up for VT-ALERT. Anyone who wishes to receive AMBER Alerts and BLUE Alerts in the future, including the latest up-to-date information at the time of the alert, can register for a free account by going to the website at https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert or by clicking on the link https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085617457#/signup

For further questions about the exercise please contact:

Vermont State Police Lt. Shawn Loan

Director, Vermont Intelligence Center

Shawn.Loan@Vermont.gov

Det. Sgt. Julie Sullivan

Vermont State Police

Vermont Intelligence Center

julie.sullivan@vermont.gov