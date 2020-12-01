The Wall Street Journal will host Newsmakers and CEO Council Summit online on December 7-8, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 7, The Wall Street Journal’s Newsmakers event, the opening night of the WSJ's CEO Council meeting, will connect leaders in politics and business in on-the-record sessions to discuss this pivotal time in global history.

The event will chart the course of the new Biden administration and define what it means for commerce around the world. Potential heirs to the Trump agenda will debate whether the Republican Party, and its pro-business traditions, is still identifiably the GOP of modern memory. Conversations will also assess what it takes to be a global leader in an ever more interconnected world.

Confirmed speakers include:

Linda Chavez | White House Director of Public Liaison (1985)

| White House Director of Public Liaison (1985) Tom Cotton | U.S. Senator (R., Ark.)

| U.S. Senator (R., Ark.) William Kristol | Chief of Staff to the Vice President (1989-1993)

| Chief of Staff to the Vice President (1989-1993) Cedric Richmond | Senior Advisor to the President; Director, White House Office of Public Engagement, Biden Administration

| Senior Advisor to the President; Director, White House Office of Public Engagement, Biden Administration Jake Sullivan | National Security Advisor, Biden Administration

| National Security Advisor, Biden Administration Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

On December 8, The Wall Street Journal CEO Council will meet to discuss pressing issues including the global pandemic and economic downturn that are reshaping the business landscape. Sessions will also touch on trade relations between the world’s biggest markets, national security, business innovation, artificial intelligence, and the leadership role executives can play during times of social unrest.

Confirmed speakers include:

Deborah Birx | Coronavirus Response Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Task Force

| Coronavirus Response Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Task Force Anthony Fauci | Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health

| Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health Robert P. George | Professor of Jurisprudence, Princeton University

| Professor of Jurisprudence, Princeton University Gita Gopinath | Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund

| Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund Annette Gordon-Reed | Carl M. Loeb University Professor, Harvard University

| Carl M. Loeb University Professor, Harvard University Col. Daniel Javorsek | Program Manager, Strategic Technology Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

| Program Manager, Strategic Technology Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Elaine Kamarck | Founding Director, Center for Effective Public Management, Brookings Institution; Director, National Performance Review, The White House (1993-1997)

| Founding Director, Center for Effective Public Management, Brookings Institution; Director, National Performance Review, The White House (1993-1997) Carrie Lam | Chief Executive, Hong Kong

| Chief Executive, Hong Kong Jill Lepore | Professor of American History, Harvard University

| Professor of American History, Harvard University David R. Malpass | President, World Bank

| President, World Bank Gen. Mark A. Milley | Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff

| Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Elon Musk | Co-Founder, Tesla; Founder, SpaceX

| Co-Founder, Tesla; Founder, SpaceX Arne Sorenson | President and CEO, Marriott International

| President and CEO, Marriott International Julie Sweet | CEO, Accenture

Members of the press interested in attending should contact Steve Severinghaus and Caitlyn Reuss for more information.

Media Contacts:

Steve Severinghaus

Senior Director, Communications

steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com

Caitlyn Reuss

Publicist

caitlyn.reuss@dowjones.com