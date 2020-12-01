Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,015 in the last 365 days.

The Wall Street Journal will host Newsmakers and CEO Council Summit online on December 7-8, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 7, The Wall Street Journal’s Newsmakers event, the opening night of the WSJ's CEO Council meeting, will connect leaders in politics and business in on-the-record sessions to discuss this pivotal time in global history.

The event will chart the course of the new Biden administration and define what it means for commerce around the world. Potential heirs to the Trump agenda will debate whether the Republican Party, and its pro-business traditions, is still identifiably the GOP of modern memory. Conversations will also assess what it takes to be a global leader in an ever more interconnected world.

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Linda Chavez | White House Director of Public Liaison (1985)
  • Tom Cotton | U.S. Senator (R., Ark.)
  • William Kristol | Chief of Staff to the Vice President (1989-1993)
  • Cedric Richmond | Senior Advisor to the President; Director, White House Office of Public Engagement, Biden Administration
  • Jake Sullivan | National Security Advisor, Biden Administration
  • Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

On December 8, The Wall Street Journal CEO Council will meet to discuss pressing issues including the global pandemic and economic downturn that are reshaping the business landscape. Sessions will also touch on trade relations between the world’s biggest markets, national security, business innovation, artificial intelligence, and the leadership role executives can play during times of social unrest.

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Deborah Birx | Coronavirus Response Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Task Force
  • Anthony Fauci | Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health
  • Robert P. George | Professor of Jurisprudence, Princeton University
  • Gita Gopinath | Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund
  • Annette Gordon-Reed | Carl M. Loeb University Professor, Harvard University
  • Col. Daniel Javorsek | Program Manager, Strategic Technology Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
  • Elaine Kamarck | Founding Director, Center for Effective Public Management, Brookings Institution; Director, National Performance Review, The White House (1993-1997)
  • Carrie Lam | Chief Executive, Hong Kong
  • Jill Lepore | Professor of American History, Harvard University
  • David R. Malpass | President, World Bank
  • Gen. Mark A. Milley | Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Elon Musk | Co-Founder, Tesla; Founder, SpaceX
  • Arne Sorenson | President and CEO, Marriott International
  • Julie Sweet | CEO, Accenture

Members of the press interested in attending should contact Steve Severinghaus and Caitlyn Reuss for more information.

Media Contacts:
Steve Severinghaus
Senior Director, Communications
steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com

Caitlyn Reuss
Publicist
caitlyn.reuss@dowjones.com


You just read:

The Wall Street Journal will host Newsmakers and CEO Council Summit online on December 7-8, 2020.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.