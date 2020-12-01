For Immediate Release:

December 1, 2020

Auditor Faber Announces November Auditor of State Award Recipients

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.

Defiance County (Defiance County) Jefferson Water and Sewer District (Franklin County) Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District (Mahoning County) Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments (Summit County) West Central Ohio Port Authority (Clark County) Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority (Lucas County) City of Bowling Green (Wood County) Southwest Regional Water District (Butler County) Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Pike County) Youthbuild Columbus Community School (Franklin County) Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Shelby County) City of Kirtland (Lake County) Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Greene County) Licking County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Licking County) Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Pickaway County) Fairfield County General Health District (Fairfield County) Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority (Fayette County) Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority (Highland County) Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Miami County) City of Huron (Erie County) Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority (Crawford County) Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority (Warren County) City of St. Mary's (Auglaize County) Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital (Mercer County) T-Squared Honors Academy (Cuyahoga County)

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely annual financial report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

Full copies of these reports are available online.

