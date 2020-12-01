Auditor Faber Announces November Auditor of State Award Recipients
For Immediate Release:
December 1, 2020
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.
The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
- The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);
- The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;
-
The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to:
- Ethics referrals
- Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance
- Lack of timely annual financial report submission
- Bank reconciliation issues
- Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance
- Findings for recovery less than $500
- Public meetings or public records issues
- The entity has no other financial or other concerns
Full copies of these reports are available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
