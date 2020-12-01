Venus Concept to Host Virtual “Aesthetic & Hair Restoration Technology” Event on December 10th

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today that the Company will host a virtual “Aesthetic & Hair Restoration Technology” event on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The live webcast of the event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.



During the event, Venus Concept will feature discussions and demonstrations of key technologies driving growth in the global aesthetic and hair restoration markets, including the Company’s current noninvasive fat and body contouring platform, the Venus Bliss, IOT data functionality and recent advancements in the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration Systems.

Venus Concept will also discuss the future of robotic technologies in aesthetic medicine, including a preview of the Company’s initial robotic technology for aesthetic medicine, the Venus RoboCor, which is designed for minimally invasive directional skin tightening treatments for various body zones. Lastly, the event will include opportunities for participants to ask questions about Venus Concept technologies to members of both the leadership team and the Company’s Medical Advisory Board.

The live webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.venusconcept.com. A replay of the presentations and any related materials will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 25 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, Venus Heal, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems includes NeoGraft®, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

