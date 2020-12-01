Ziegler Capital Management, LLC Acquires Minority Stake in GIA Partners, LLC

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziegler Capital Management, LLC (“ZCM”) today announced that it has acquired a minority stake in GIA Partners, LLC (“GIA”), an asset manager focused on fixed income and credit strategies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Based in New York City, GIA has over $2.4 billion in assets under management in separately managed accounts as of November 24, 2020. The portfolio management team led by Eduardo Cortes will continue to manage all of GIA’s strategies.

“We continue to look to offer compelling strategies to our clients,” said Scott Roberts, CEO and President of ZCM. “With our investment in GIA, we are thrilled to have access to such a high caliber team.”

“We have known the GIA team for over 20 years and they have demonstrated an extraordinary ability to generate consistent returns for clients through their expertise in credit,” said Devansh Patel, Senior Managing Director - M&A/Strategy and Board Member at ZCM.

“GIA is excited to partner up with Ziegler Capital Management,” said Eduardo Cortes. “This transaction enables us to accelerate our growth by accessing additional distribution resources and product development capabilities.”

About Ziegler Capital Management, LLC

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC is an asset management firm with a history of providing investment solutions for institutions, mutual fund sub-advisory clients, municipalities, pension plans, Taft Hartley, and individual investors. As of 10/31/2020, ZCM has over $9.6 billion in total assets across the fixed income and equity spectrum and is headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices in St. Louis and Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit zieglercapfunds.com or www.zieglercap.com.

About GIA Partners, LLC:

At GIA Partners, credit is in our DNA. We are bottom-up credit managers who have managed credit portfolios in virtually every part of the world’s fixed income markets as well as through some of the most severe credit events in history. Additionally, our investment team has the distinction of being among the first to recognize and actively invest in global high yield and emerging markets debt.

For more information, please visit www.giallc.com.

Press Inquiries: Devansh Patel, CFA Board Member, Senior Managing Director - M&A/Strategy Ziegler Capital Management, LLC (646) 400-4583 dpatel@zieglercap.com