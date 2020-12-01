Killens Pond State Park to Close to Public Saturday for Cross Country State Meet

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close Killens Pond State Park Saturday, Dec. 5 for the 2020 Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) Cross Country state championship races. The park will reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

For the safety of the competing teams and to limit community spread of COVID-19, DIAA has announced that no spectators will be permitted at this year’s championships. Instead, the races will be live streamed by the DIAA. The DIAA will broadcast Division II Girls 10:30 a.m., Division II Boys at noon, Division I Girls 1:30 p.m. and Division I Boys 3 p.m.

To support the DIAA mandate, the park will be closed during the championship Saturday to avoid any large gatherings.

To watch the races or for more information about the championship, visit www.doe.k12.de.us/diaa.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov, Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov

###