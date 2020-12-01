Edge Communications and Unified Evolution Team Up to Promote Hospitality IT Talent
A Pandemic Silver Lining: Edge Communications and Unified Evolution have teamed up to leverage their industry leadership roles to promote hospitality IT talent.PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2020 comes to a close, the hospitality industry continues to be affected by low occupancy rates, forcing temporary and permanent hotel shutdowns and resulting in an unprecedented loss of jobs in the industry.
Edge Communications and Unified Evolution have teamed up to leverage their industry leadership roles to create a program focused on supporting and assisting hospitality IT specialists with finding employment during this difficult time. “E-unified” was born from an idea by an industry expert and lifer, Alex Ajdelsztajn. Alex has worked in the hospitality industry for over 19 years, holding different positions within Marriott International and currently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Unified Evolution. Regarding the e-unified concept, Alex said; “Having been personally impacted by furloughs earlier this year, I’m honored to know that we have, in some way, made a difference for these first 25 people who were placed in project assignments with a compensation plan that is reflective of the vast experience and talent they bring. I am proud of working together with Edge Communications in promoting these individuals’ professional skills, business acumen and for playing a small part on their journey moving forward.”
Edge approached Alex in his new role and asked for assistance with finding this type of personnel. The request triggered the idea and inception of e-unified, a place where hospitality technologists and potential employers can post opportunities for short or long term projects.
“It’s all done using LinkedIn, a platform everyone is familiar with,” said Marina Willis, VP of Strategic Accounts at Edge Communications. “The power of e-unified is in the collaboration that we managed to create with Unified Evolution where we communicate openly and effectively with candidates by posting potential employment opportunities. Hospitality is an industry that focuses on relationships. Our friends, colleagues and partners have all directly or indirectly been affected by the Industry changes in 2020. The creation of e-unified is a way for us to give back to an industry that has supported each of us independently.”
E-unified has now provided these individuals with over 2000 hours in project assignments.
