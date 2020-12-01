Route 6N in Erie County and Route 6 in Warren County Opened  

​Route 6N is reopened after being temporarily closed between Route 19 and Old Plank Road in LeBoeuf Township, Erie County due to a crash.

Route 6 is opened in Columbus Township, Warren County. An earlier travel advisory indicating the roadway was closed was an error.

