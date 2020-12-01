NEW AI APP FOR REMOTE SALES TEAMS AND RECRUITERS ANALYZES PROSPECTS’ BRAINS ON LINKEDIN TO IMPROVE ZOOM CALLS

Browser Extension Analyzes LinkedIn Contacts and uses AI and Neuroscience to Determine Personality Profiles and Create Communications Playbooks

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran-owned work tech software firm REMOTELYME announced today the release of its new ENGAGE86 Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge extension app for sales professionals and recruiters that analyzes LinkedIn or Sales Navigator profiles. The app uses a combination of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and neuroscience-based algorithms to determine prospect personality profiles. The system directs users to personalized Communications Playbooks that offer detailed information including a complete profile and prospect motivators, fears, attributes, DOs and DON’Ts, keywords to use, and more. The system leverages the FROG Storytelling Sales framework, proven across more than 50,000 sales professionals at such firms as Avnet, Booz Allen, Cisco, HP, Oracle, SAP, Symantec, and Visa. Included are examples and templates for LinkedIn messaging, email, phone, and video (Zoom) calls.

“Other LinkedIn profiling apps for sales or recruiting rely on traditional personality testing, such as Myers-Briggs, DiSC, or The BIG-5, which were never based on science and are now decades old,” said Dr. German Fresco, neuroscientist and REMOTELYME Chief Science Officer. “Some of these were invented in the 1940s, long before neuroscience or the internet. We use AI and neuroscience analysis to determine likely neurotransmitter and brain chemical balances, which are more accurate predictors of personality and preferences. We then use proven neurolinguistics and storytelling techniques aligned with sales frameworks like SPIN, Sandler, Miller Heiman, and The Challenger Sale to create Communications Playbooks.”

According to research from McKinsey & Company, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person sales meetings have declined by 55% while videoconferencing (e.g; Zoom calls) have increased by 69%. This new environment creates challenges for sales teams and recruiters wherein vocal tones, color selection, word choices, and hand gestures are now far more critical to success. REMOTELYME offers the only AI and neuroscience-based solution to adjust sales approaches and nuances to a prospect’s profile. Documented results show an average 312% increase in LinkedIn engagement success and 24% shorter sales cycles. Marketing professionals can also benefit by personalizing email campaigns that drive 3X higher Open and Click-Through rates.

The app is available free in the Google Chrome extension store by searching for ENGAGE86. More information can be found at REMOTELYME.com.