Registration Open for Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit: Second Annual Summit to Be Held Virtually on January 14, 2021

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Human Trafficking Initiative has opened registration for its second annual summit, set to take place online on January 14, 2021.

“Our upcoming Human Trafficking Summit will provide an excellent opportunity to start the new year refocused on our mission to end human trafficking in Ohio,” Yost said. “While we’d much rather meet in person, the virtual summit will allow attendees across the state and beyond to tap into the knowledge of our presenters – and not have to worry about traveling to Columbus.”

The summit will include a welcome message from Yost, a presentation from the Renee Jones Empowerment Center and 15 workshop options with valuable information and resources for health care providers, law enforcement, court personnel, advocates, survivors and community members.

Workshop sessions include:

The Illicit Massage Industry: A Quick Look at the Chinese Supply Chain

First Responses to Human Trafficking

When Parents Are Pimps

Considering a Dedicated Docket for Juvenile Human Trafficking? The Triumphant and Turbulent Tale of One Ohio Court’s Response

Lessons from Statewide Partnerships to Improve Outcomes for Children and Youth Victim Services

Registration for the summit is now open and costs $10. Note that continuing education credits have been applied for through the Counselor, Social Worker and Marriage and Family Therapist Board and the Supreme Court of Ohio.

To register or learn more, visit https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Human-Trafficking-Summit.

