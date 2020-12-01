Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,016 in the last 365 days.

State Preserves Advisory Board to meet via teleconference Dec. 11

The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet via teleconference at 1 p.m., Dec. 11.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet at meet.google.com/pju-kzwe-ftp or by calling 575-448-4054 and entering the PIN of 273713398, followed by the pound (#) sign.

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Rebecca Kauten, Steve Gustafson, Amy Crouch, Michael Sullivan, Perry Thostenson and Barbara Schroeder. The deputy director of the DNR is Alex Moon.

The following is the Dec. 11 agenda.

  • Introduction of board members and staff
  • Nomination and election of the Board chair
  • Approve Agenda
  • Approve Minutes of Past Meeting
  • Overview of the State Preserves Act and the role of the State Preserves Advisory Board
  • Proposed Cold Water Spring State Preserve forest management plan
  • Proposed white pine cone collecting at White Pine Hollow State Preserve
  • Fort Atkinson State Preserve rehabilitation grant update
  • Turkey River Mounds State Preserve flagpole relocation
  • Cayler Prairie State Preserve, rural water pipeline project
  • General updates

A more detailed agenda is available on the Iowa DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/spab.

You just read:

State Preserves Advisory Board to meet via teleconference Dec. 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.