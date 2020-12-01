State Preserves Advisory Board to meet via teleconference Dec. 11

The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet via teleconference at 1 p.m., Dec. 11.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet at meet.google.com/pju-kzwe-ftp or by calling 575-448-4054 and entering the PIN of 273713398, followed by the pound (#) sign.

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Rebecca Kauten, Steve Gustafson, Amy Crouch, Michael Sullivan, Perry Thostenson and Barbara Schroeder. The deputy director of the DNR is Alex Moon.

The following is the Dec. 11 agenda.

Introduction of board members and staff

Nomination and election of the Board chair

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes of Past Meeting

Overview of the State Preserves Act and the role of the State Preserves Advisory Board

Proposed Cold Water Spring State Preserve forest management plan

Proposed white pine cone collecting at White Pine Hollow State Preserve

Fort Atkinson State Preserve rehabilitation grant update

Turkey River Mounds State Preserve flagpole relocation

Cayler Prairie State Preserve, rural water pipeline project

General updates