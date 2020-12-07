Stephen Stapinski Andover, Mass., to Launch Overhauled Version of Currently Popular Sport-Themed Website

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A highly-ranking Boston-themed sports website launched by industry enthusiast Stephen Stapinski, from Andover, Mass., in early 2020 will soon undergo a complete makeover to make it, even more, user friendly in 2021.

The sport-focused website is available at http://www.stephenstapinskiandover.com/. When Stephen Stapinski created the website, his goal was to simply highlight some of his favorite sports teams and game moments in Boston. However, the website managed to surpass all of his expectations following its release.

Stapinski’s website now ranks high on the first search engine results page for multiple keywords. As a result, the website has garnered three times more traffic than he originally expected it to receive. In light of this, Stapinski said he intends to overhaul the site to make it even more visually appealing and usable. He will share more about the specific changes that fans can expect to see on the site in the coming weeks.

On the website, readers can learn more about Boston’s professional basketball team, including little-known facts about the team. For instance, Stapinski emphasizes on the website that the team was the very first in the sport’s national association to draft a player who was African American.

Stapinski also uses the site to outline the history of a legendary executive who served as the team’s general manager for 33 years and led the team to a record 938 wins plus nine championships. The Boston-focused sports website additionally provides intriguing tidbits about some of the city’s most famous professional basketball players from multiple eras.

All in all, through the site, readers can learn firsthand what makes Boston a special city for sports. According to Stephen Stapinski, after the website is updated in the near future, it should even more effectively offer multicultural and multigenerational readers rich information and insights into the city’s iconic sport world.

