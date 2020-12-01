Indie Publisher Releases Climate Change Young Adult Book

Indie publisher Isabella Media Inc launches a climate change young adult book on Giving Tuesday announcing donation for each book sold through author site.

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATS, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate change is real! Whether you believe it’s man made or not is no longer the issue. We must act now to save our planet! That is the message that four young heroines will convey in the newly released book Ecomasters, A Planet in Peril: Book One Pathfinder. While our story is fiction meant for the young adult book market, the plight of our planet is not. That's why we're launching our book for pre-orders on Tuesday. December 1, 2020 in time for Giving Tuesday. We're donating one-dollar from each book sale made through our website www.ecomastersbooks.com to climate change causes.

On a blistering day in the midst of a record-breaking heat wave in New York, deeply held secrets of the past are disclosed to Coral, breaking open the shell of her cloistered upper-class Manhattan reality, to reveal the mysterious truth of her mother Sophia’s disappearance so many years ago, dissolving into time as if it were only yesterday. A gift, neatly wrapped, at her doorstep, becomes the first clue in an unfolding breathtaking global adventure transporting Coral to find her new teammates in some of the more remote corners of the world to fulfill her destiny. As ‘pathfinder’, Coral’s quest to find the others will lead her to experience colorful cultural settings, perils, and opportunities for inspiration all over the world.

About the Author

Donna L Goodman, author of Ecomasters has spent her life and career in service to Mother Earth and her children. As a young girl herself in rural Connecticut, Donna explored forests and waterways and tried a time or two to dig her way to China!!! As an adult with more than 15 years as Environment focal person in the water, sanitation, and hygiene as well as climate change for UNICEF in more than 60 countries; experience founding and leading global non-profit organization, Earth Child Institute, and in the Private Sector as Program Director of Swarovski Waterschool in 7 countries, as Executive Producer of Netflix film “Waterschool”, her experience and passion to connect and help the children of the Earth to empower one another are her reason for writing ECOMASTERS.

About the Publisher

Isabella Media Inc is a Rhode Island-based, family-owned, indie publisher with a mission to discover unknown authors. We combine unknown authors' undiscovered potential with Isabella Media Inc's unique approach to publishing and provide them with the highest quality books and the most inclusive benefits package available. Isabella Media Inc was formed to serve you, the author, as a traditional, mainline royalty publishing company and provide a platform for unknown authors. We listen to your feedback and create a collaborative atmosphere with our authors in the belief that you’ll come back to us with your next book. Learn more about us at www.isabellamedia.com.

ISBN 978-1-7357256-1-1

$16.99 US / 2.99 Canada