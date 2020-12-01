Jim Feldkamp Offers Tips on How to Keep Your Social Media Accounts From Being Hacked
Jim Feldkamp has made a career out of working to fight terrorist and unconventional threats to the everyday people. One of the threats that more and more people are facing are having their social media accounts hacked. This is something that can happen to anyone, and hackers have even recently made it a point to state that they hacked President Donald Trump's Twitter, though his staff denies these allegations. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to help protect your social media and keep the accounts from being hacked. Here are some of the tips you should follow.
Jim Feldkamp Recommends Routinely Changing Your Password
Jim Feldkamp recommends that you routinely change your social media passwords to keep your accounts from being hacked. When you change your passwords, you should use a password that is new to you and one that you do not use for other social media accounts or for email accounts. Your passwords should all consist of at least one capitalized letter, one number and one symbol. You should also avoid using easy to guess passwords, such as your first or last name or the names of your children.
Jim Feldkamp Advises to Use Your Social Media Accounts Routinely
Jim Feldkamp also advises that you use your social media accounts routinely to help avoid being hacked. You do not have to post anything, but routinely signing in and scrolling through your account allows you to ensure that your password has not been changed and that there is not strange activity on your account. Hackers often look for accounts that do not appear to be used often, because they think they will have more time with the account before someone realizes the account has been hacked.
Jim Feldkamp States You Should Never Click on Email Links or Links in Your Direct Messages
Lastly, Jim Feldkamp states that you should never click on links sent to you in your email from social media websites or links that are sent to you in your direct messages. For example, if you get an email that states Facebook is recommending you change your password, don't click on the link in that email. It may send you to a place where a hacker is waiting to steal your password. Instead, go directly to the website and change your password directly from that website.
Jim Feldkamp has worked in many different positions fighting terrorist threats and helping to keep Americans safe, including working in the Navy and working with the FBI. While a social media hack may not seem like the end of the world, you want to ensure that your accounts remain your accounts and someone does not hijack your accounts. The above tips can help you protect your accounts.
Following These Tips From Jim Feldkamp Can Help to Protect Your Social Media Accounts!
