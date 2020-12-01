Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor’s Minority Business Awards 2020 Winners Announced

DENVER – The 2020 Governor’s Minority Business Award recipients have been announced. The award honors for-profit, minority-owned businesses who have contributed to the economic diversity and success of minority communities in Colorado. 

Businesses are categorized between four geographic regions in Colorado, each of the four corners. The awards are given in four business size categories: micro, small, medium and large. An additional award is given to recognize a for-profit, non-minority-owned business that strongly supports the minority-owned business community in Colorado. 

 

 

 

The winners of the 2020 award are:

Micro (1-5 FT employees) Region 1: Project of Hope Mesa County Region 2: Manos Emprendedoras Region 3: Juanita’s Burritos Region 4: Good Life Girls

Small (6-12 FT employees) Region 2: Raíces Brewing Company Region 3: Albuja Law, LLC Region 4: ProSafe Professional Linens, Inc/dba ProSafe Products

Medium (13-50 FT employees) Region 1: McQueen Hospitality Region 2: Mexico City Lounge Region 2: From Skratch, LLC Region 3: Skyline Hospitality Region 4: Altitude Technologies

Large (51+ FT employees) Region 2: St. Andrews Construction Group Region 3: Southeast Colorado Hospital District Region 4: JG Management Systems

Non-Minority-Owned Business Awardee: JZ Painting and Construction

In order to be eligible for the award, businesses must be at least 51% owned by a minority, woman, veteran, disabled and/or LGBTQ individual. The business must also be in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State, be a Colorado-based business and/or have physical location in Colorado and have a history of revenue generation of at least 12 months. 

To learn more about the Governor’s Minority Business Awards, view the Governor’s Proclamation and the video address, visit the Minority Business Office Awards website

 

