Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Commission to Meet Dec. 9 via Teleconference

December 1, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet Wednesday, December 9 at 9 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting agenda includes staff updates and commodity reports from each board member.

For more details about the meeting and for call-in information, contact Jessica O’Sullivan at jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

# # #

