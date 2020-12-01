‘Operation Panda Drop’ Warms the Hearts of Prescott Memorial School Community

Since the start of the school year, an anonymous group of community members have been arranging a special surprise for the teachers, staff, and students at Prescott Memorial School to feel a sense of connection and care at school on Friday mornings. The group operates in the early morning hours to arrange a special surprise ahead of time and keep themselves anonymous.

With a surprise coming every week, the community has come to expect something wonderful when they come to school every Friday. Recently, 3rd Grade Teacher BJ Kopishke (Mrs. K) captured her reaction to Operation Panda Drop on video, just before the Thanksgiving break.

“I just wanted to show you what Operation Panda Drop did for us this week. This is probably the sweetest surprise and gift that they have done. Um, it made me cry. So, I just wanted to share with you how wonderful this group of people, who are anonymous and will remain anonymous, are but they are spreading cheer here in our community and the kids and the teachers, and the staff, we look forward to this every single Friday.”

You can check out Mrs. K’s full video on Facebook to see what the surprise is and her reaction.

In a time of uncertainty and never-ending challenges for school communities across the globe, this gesture of kindness and caring sends a powerful message of hope for students, teachers, and staff.

“It is the sweetest thing and we are so very blessed with this wonderful group of people,” said Nancy Stover, the principal of Prescott Memorial School.