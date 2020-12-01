PSC Approves FPL’s COVID 19 Relief Tariff for Small Business Customers

TALLAHASSEE — With many small businesses facing economic disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) offered some relief today for the challenges they face. The Commission approved Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) tariff providing financial assistance to small business customers impacted by the pandemic. Under the approved FPL tariff, qualifying small businesses will receive a monthly 10 percent credit on the energy charge portion of their FPL bill through December 31, 2021. To qualify, a customer must receive service under the General Service, General Service Time of Use, or General Service Constant Usage rate schedule and not exceed a monthly demand of 21 kilowatts. The customer will also need to meet one of the following criteria: • A new small business account; • A small business operation inactive for at least six months; or • An existing small business customer operating in a community under the “Opportunity Zone Program,” as defined by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The Opportunity Zone Program encourages businesses, developers, and financial institutions to invest long-term capital in low-income census tract areas. Approximately 170,000 qualifying customers operate in Opportunity Zones in FPL’s service territory. FPL plans to offer the program beginning on January 1, 2021 and will notify potential customers through targeted communications. FPL serves nearly 5 million customer accounts in Florida. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.