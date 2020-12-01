Division of Highways to hold virtual public meeting on High Street Improvements Project in Harpers Ferry; Tuesday, Dec. 15

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, for the proposed project on High Street to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety, extending from Hog Alley to approximately 300 feet east of Church Street. Three alternatives were developed: (1) generally leave the existing sidewalk and roadway conditions unchanged, but would evaluate features such as the retaining walls, railings, and downspouts for replacement; (2) the closure of one lane of traffic permanently between Hog Alley and Public Way; and (3) the shifting of roadway alignment between Hog Alley and Public Way two feet to the south and widen the existing sidewalk equivalently.

Formal presentations will be made at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The scheduled public meeting is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting.

Click here to access an online comment form or view additional information on the project on the West Virginia Department of Transportation website. You can also submit a written comment to Mr. Elwood Penn, Director, Planning Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 720, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs, and activities. Please contact us at 304-414-6901. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling 800-982-8772 (voice to TDD) or 800-982-8771 (TDD to voice).​​