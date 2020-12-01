Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – December 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

If you are interested in participating online please contact Keri Bennett at keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.

BIAC Meeting Agenda December 2020

Meeting Via Zoom Meeting

10:00 am:

* Approve September 11 meeting minutes and December 4 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson

* Open meeting announcement and public comment – Judy Nichelson

* BIAC Committee reports – Committee Chairs

* Results of Living with Brain Injury State Plan review with Maria Crowley of TBI TARC – Keri Bennett

* Brain Injury Trust Fund and Legislative update – Peggy Reisher

* 2020 Living with Brain Injury Needs Survey initial results – Keri Bennett

* 2020 Living with Brain Injury Summit report – Keri Bennett

* ABI Peer to Peer Support pilot, Phase 1 – Keri Bennett

* Brief Federal TBI Program updates – Keri Bennett

* COVID-19 related resources/challenges to share – All

* Set 2021 BIAC quarterly meeting dates – Judy Nichelson

12:00 pm: Adjourn

Next BI Advisory Council meeting: TBD