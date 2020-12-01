Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – December 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education
If you are interested in participating online please contact Keri Bennett at keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.
BIAC Meeting Agenda December 2020
Meeting Via Zoom Meeting
10:00 am:
* Approve September 11 meeting minutes and December 4 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson
* Open meeting announcement and public comment – Judy Nichelson
* BIAC Committee reports – Committee Chairs
* Results of Living with Brain Injury State Plan review with Maria Crowley of TBI TARC – Keri Bennett
* Brain Injury Trust Fund and Legislative update – Peggy Reisher
* 2020 Living with Brain Injury Needs Survey initial results – Keri Bennett
* 2020 Living with Brain Injury Summit report – Keri Bennett
* ABI Peer to Peer Support pilot, Phase 1 – Keri Bennett
* Brief Federal TBI Program updates – Keri Bennett
* COVID-19 related resources/challenges to share – All
* Set 2021 BIAC quarterly meeting dates – Judy Nichelson
12:00 pm: Adjourn
Next BI Advisory Council meeting: TBD