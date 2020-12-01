Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Rehabilitation Council Meeting December 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

SRC Agenda for 12-8-20

December 8, 2020

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

AGENDA

I. Public Comment/Announcements

II. Approval of Agenda

III. Approval of prior meeting minutes

IV. ACTION – Follow up to action items from last meeting:

· Council Membership (terms ending, recruitment, etc.)

o New: PTI – Michael Tufte (replacing Sandy Peterson) o Need: Business (2), community rehab program (1)

· Election of Officers (Angela) · Approval of 2021 meeting dates (Angela)

V. DISCUSSION:

1. Member Feedback on VR (Chair) 2. Member Feedback on Written Reports (NSILC, ATP, Youth Council, Ombudsman, CAP, Deaf & Hard of Hearing) 3. Annual SRC Report (Sandy) 4. Senators Outreach in February (Planning Committee) 5. Committee meeting & reports:

· Client Services Committee (Jerry) · Employer Services Committee – (Lonnie) · Transition Services Committee

6. Fall CSAVR conference (Lindy & Mike) 7. Director’s Report (Lindy)

