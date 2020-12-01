State Rehabilitation Council Meeting December 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education
December 8, 2020
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
AGENDA
I. Public Comment/Announcements
II. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of prior meeting minutes
IV. ACTION – Follow up to action items from last meeting:
· Council Membership (terms ending, recruitment, etc.)
o New: PTI – Michael Tufte (replacing Sandy Peterson) o Need: Business (2), community rehab program (1)
· Election of Officers (Angela) · Approval of 2021 meeting dates (Angela)
V. DISCUSSION:
1. Member Feedback on VR (Chair) 2. Member Feedback on Written Reports (NSILC, ATP, Youth Council, Ombudsman, CAP, Deaf & Hard of Hearing) 3. Annual SRC Report (Sandy) 4. Senators Outreach in February (Planning Committee) 5. Committee meeting & reports:
· Client Services Committee (Jerry) · Employer Services Committee – (Lonnie) · Transition Services Committee
6. Fall CSAVR conference (Lindy & Mike) 7. Director’s Report (Lindy)