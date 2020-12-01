BERNINA OF AMERICA WELCOMES NEW DIRECTOR OF MARKETING

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ill., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, has announced that Michaelynn Rose has been appointed new Director of Marketing. Rose will oversee BERNINA of America’s marketing efforts including multi-media advertising, branding, digital marketing, sales promotions and sponsorships.

“We are excited for Michaelynn to join the BERNINA team,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “Michaelynn has a well-rounded background from the agency and client-side that will undoubtedly drive strong results and sustainable profit growth. We are confident her deep experience and proven track record in Direct to Consumer, eCommerce, digital and sales will serve BERNINA of America well for many years to come.”

Michaelynn has been involved in digital marketing for more than 20 years. She started during the .com boom launching more than 105 distinctive websites for multiple channels while at FCB. This experience has given her a deep understanding of segmentation and data-driven insights along with attribution and analytics, helping brands grow and connect to their customers. Prior to joining BERNINA of America, Rose was the Director of Direct to Consumer Marketing and Ecommerce for Serta International. While there, she was responsible for strategy, research and implementation, development and launch of all facets of marketing. Throughout her career, she has worked for major companies like Allstate and First National Bank of Omaha.

“BERNINA of America is a great company with a rich history of innovation, quality and creativity,” said Rose. “I am thankful for the opportunity to share my knowledge and expertise with an outstanding team of passionate professionals. I look forward to being able to expand on the success that BERNINA of America has had over the years.”

For more information on BERNINA and BERNINA products, visit www.bernina.com.

###

About BERNINA



Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

Attachment

Tyler Rabel Two by Four 312-445-4728 trabel@twoxfour.com