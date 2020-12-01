Global Smart Baby Monitor Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Smart baby monitor is used for constant monitoring of babies present in households. These consumer electronic products are installed close to babies as they provides real-time information, live video, audio, location and track the activities of baby. The parents can monitor via smartphone apps or laptop to gain real time information about their baby. Rising disposable income, increasing number of working women as well as surge in the number of nuclear families will drive the market growth. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics around 18.4 million women were in the labor force in 1950 which increased by 73.5 million, comprising 46.8 percent of the overall labor force in 2015. It is also projected to rise to 77.2 million comprising 47.2 percent of the overall labor force in 2024. Moreover, the growing penetration of smart phones, rising awareness about baby safety and surge in online retailing are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and has risen by 44.9% in 2020. Also, as per Statista the ecommerce user penetration is 71% in 2019 and is expected to hit 77.4% by 2023 as the population spent USD 20.3 billion on online shopping in 2018. While Malaysia is an attractive market for ecommerce with 25.84 million active internet users which is about 80% of the population and Singapore will account to USD 4.99 billion as ecommerce revenue by the end of 2019. However, decline in birth rates is the major factor restraining the growth of global Smart Baby Monitor market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart Baby Monitor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology and rapid expansion of online retailing in this country is positively influencing the industry growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Motorola, Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

iBaby Labs, Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

Summer Infant, Inc.

VTech Communications, Inc.

Lorex Technology Inc.

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Safety 1st

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Audio & Video

Tracking Devices

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Baby Monitor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

