DVC Shop Partners With Give Kids The World To Help Transform the Lives of Critically Ill Children

Give Kids the World DVC Shop Fundraiser

DVC Shop has partnered with Give Kids The World to create a special fundraiser for Giving Tuesday!

We can’t thank you enough for helping us reach our goal, and for creating happiness and hope for the children who need it the most.” — Bee Thaxton

DAVENPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVC Shop has partnered with Give Kids The World to create a special fundraiser for Giving Tuesday!

For every $50 donation given to Give Kids The World through this link: https://dvcshop.com/give-kids-the-world/, DVC Shop will send you a $50 voucher toward a resale or rental of your choice, with a limit of 1 voucher per customer.

You can browse current Disney Vacation Club resale inventory at the following link: https://resales.dvcshop.com/listings/

You can browse current Disney Vacation Club rental inventory at the following link: https://rentals.dvcshop.com/confirmed-reservations/

This giving Tuesday DVC Shop would like to invite you to help support Give Kids The World, a nonprofit resort that provides cost-free vacations for critically ill children and their families. Give Kids The World gives these children and their families time away from hospitals, doctors and treatments. For one magical week, the 84-acre, storybook Village becomes a home-away-from-home for wish children visiting Orlando’s world-famous attractions.

To make a tax-deductible donation, click the donate button found at the link above. DVC Shop is also urging prospective participants to check with their company to see if they will match the donation.

Broker for DVC Shop, Bee Thaxton, was quoted saying, "We can’t thank you enough for helping us reach our goal, and for creating happiness and hope for the children who need it the most."

The team at DVC Shop would like to extend a special thank you to their Disney Vacation Club community for their support for this fundraiser.

About DVC Shop

DVCShop.Com is one of the few Disney Vacation Club resale companies that not only does their own direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, but also utilizes a substantial network of co-brokers. This allows owners to gain more exposure for their listings, affords DVC buyers access to as many listings as possible, and provides DVC renters with access to amazing travel specials and reservations.

Give Kids The World: A Part of Something Bigger