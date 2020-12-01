Attorney General Moody Provides Tips for Safe Giving on Giving Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning of the potential for charity fraud on Giving Tuesday. Going into the season of giving, Floridians should take extra precautions to ensure that their generous donations are not being misappropriated by fraudsters or unscrupulous organizations. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The holiday season is a time when many give generously to organizations and those in need. Unfortunately, as charitable donations increase during this season, so does the potential for charity fraud. I want to encourage all Floridians who plan to give to others this holiday season to beware of scammers who try to take advantage of their generosity. One of the best ways to avoid charity fraud and stop these scammers in their tracks is by donating to established, well-known organizations.”Last month, the Attorney General’s Office released a new ‘Tis the Season edition to the Scams at a Glance program, containing tips and resources for consumers going into the holiday season—including how to avoid falling victim to charity fraud. The guide includes tips such as: · Ensure the charity is registered and eligible to solicit in the state of Florida by visiting FDACS.gov/ConsumerServices and clicking Check-A-Charity;· Research how the charity uses donations;· Refrain from providing banking information to unsolicited calls or emails on behalf of a charity; and· Pay careful attention to the charity’s name before making a donation.To view Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season in English, click here.To view Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season in Spanish, click here. The Attorney General’s Office created Scams at a Glance as an online outreach program detailing information about common and emerging scams. The webpage provides downloadable brochures designed to help Floridians avoid falling victim to fraud. For more information on the Scams at a Glance program, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/ScamsAtAGlance.Floridians can report charity scams to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visitingMyFloridaLegal.com. Charity scams can also be reported to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services by calling 1(800) HELP-FLA or visiting FreshFromFlorida.com.
You just read:
Attorney General Moody Provides Tips for Safe Giving on Giving Tuesday
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.