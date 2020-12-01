Virtual Plans Display for the Replacement of Two Bridges on Route 160 in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed Route 160 (Evergreen Road) over North Branch Little Conemaugh River Bridge Replacement Project and Route 160 (Main Street) over Little Conemaugh Bridge River Replacement Project in Wilmore Borough and Summerhill Township, Cambria County.

The project will include removal of the existing two-span bridges and replacing them with a new two-span prestressed concrete bulb-tee beam bridges with minimal roadway approach work. Detours will be implemented during construction along Route 2011 (Gates Hill Road) and T-399 (Pump Station Rd).

The purpose of this virtual plans display is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, please click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Cambria County and the Route 160 Bridge Replacements page.

The website will be available to view and to leave comments from Tuesday, December 8, 2020 until Tuesday, December 22, 2020. If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Raymond J. Seese, Project Manager by phone (814) 696-6821 or email raseese@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101