Sevatec-CollabraLink Joint Venture, LinkTec, Awarded $19M Task Order to Support USCIS Cybersecurity Defense Services II
LinkTec, a Sevatec Mentored Joint Venture, to provide advanced cybersecurity services to protect USCIS’ critical infrastructure
As an organization, CollabraLink is drawn toward agencies and programs that carry a profound impact on our national agenda.”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has awarded LinkTec, LLC (LinkTec), a Joint Venture (JV) between Sevatec and CollabraLink, a 30-month Task Order valued at $19.3 million to provide ongoing support for USCIS Cyber Security Defense Services II (CSDS II). LinkTec will provide critical IT cybersecurity services to protect USCIS’ IT infrastructure, data and systems across their environment from cybersecurity threats.
Sevatec, which originally held the first USCIS CSDS contract, is able to provide LinkTec invaluable insight and support surrounding USCIS’ current environment and future needs. LinkTec will be supporting the USCIS Information Security Division (ISD) as it protects USCIS' IT infrastructure and resources, information systems, and the information used in these environments from cybersecurity threats. The scope of the work includes: detecting security incidents; conducting application security code reviews; securing the USCIS network; maintaining security hygiene; and supporting the Continuous Diagnostics and Monitoring Program and Enterprise Security Engineering Team by integrating security into DevSecOps processes.
“USCIS remains a leader in advanced digital modernization across the government, making the importance of offensive and defensive cybersecurity critical to USCIS’ on-going mission. With the award of CSDS II to LinkTec, we are particularly grateful to have the opportunity to continue our expert service for this essential enterprise program,” stated Sonny Kakar, Founder and CEO of Sevatec.
“As an organization, CollabraLink is drawn toward agencies and programs that carry a profound impact on our national agenda. We feel quite honored to support USCIS’ cybersecurity mission needs for the safeguarding of our immigration system,” said Rahul Pandhi, CollabraLink’s Chief Executive Officer.
About Sevatec
Sevatec builds the software that powers national security missions. Our Digital Software Supply Chain, called Shift UpTM, which brings together commercial best practices and advanced technology tools in Agile delivery, human-centered design, DevSecOps, Cloud, Security, and Data, has helped us modernize several hundred applications across the federal government. Founded in 2003 on the concept of “Seva,” meaning “to Serve a Greater Purpose,” we serve the missions of Homeland and Law Enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, General Services Administration, Department of Transportation, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.
About CollabraLink
CollabraLink Technologies is a digital services consulting team focused on creating a modern, digital government. With core capabilities in Human-Centered Design, Agile Software Development, DevSecOps & Cloud Engineering, we make the Government more interactive, productive, and secure.
