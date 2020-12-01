Important Meeting Update: Public Hearing for 2021 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Qualified Allocation Plan Switched to Virtual-Only Format

A public hearing scheduled for December 16, 2020, to present the proposed 2021 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) has been switched to a virtual-only format as a result of pandemic-related restrictions. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the Cornhusker Marriot Hotel in Lincoln.

The virtual public hearing will be streamed online at 2:00 p.m. (CST) on December 16 via WebEx. Registration is required for participation, and can be completed by clicking here or by visiting DED’s events webpage. Registration must be completed by 5:00 p.m. CST on December 15, 2020. Please ensure when registering that any pre-populated tabs are reflective of the individual or organization registering.

Copies of the proposed QAP can be accessed on the DED website at http://opportunity.nebraska.gov/grow-your-community/reports-plans/ as of December 2, 2020, or can be requested by contacting Evan Clark at 800-426-6505, 402-471-4679 or evan.clark@nebraska.gov.

Public comments will be accepted starting December 2, 2020, and must be received by close of business on January 5, 2021. Mail comments to: Evan Clark, Housing Specialist, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or, email comments to: evan.clark@nebraska.gov.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Evan Clark at 402-471-4679.

Los individuos no hablan Inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar las ayudas y servicios auxiliares necesarios para la participación de contacto con el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico PO Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o evan.clark@nebraska.gov.