SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of ELY, MVC, GV, and STND Mergers

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Callaway’s agreement to merge with Topgolf International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement Callaway will issue a number of shares of Callaway common stock to shareholders of Topgolf. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-callaway-golf-company.

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MVC Capital’s agreement to be acquired by Barings BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement MVC Capital’s shareholders will receive $0.39492 in cash and 0.94024 of a share of Barings BDC per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mvc-capital-inc.

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Golfield’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of First Reserve Fund XIV, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Goldfield’s shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-goldfield-corporation.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Standard AVB’s agreement to be acquired by Dollar Mutual Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, Standard AVB’s shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-standard-avb-financial-corp.

