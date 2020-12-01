Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in the Citi Global Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the Citi Global Consumer Conference to be held virtually on December 10, 2020.

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker
Telephone:  (404) 653-1455
E-mail:  InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com 


