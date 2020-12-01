Europe Room Cell Module Market to Reach USD 13.79 Billion by 2027; High Demand from Residential & Commercial Projects to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Europe Room Cell Module Market are Kaufmann Bausysteme GmbH (Austria), Max Bögl Bauservice GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Ramtech Building Systems, Inc. (United States), Lechner Group GmbH (Germany), Modular Genius (United States), Northgate Industries Ltd. (Canada), Ausco Modular (Australia), ISB Industries (Italy), Wernick Group (United Kingdom).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe room cell module market is set to gain traction from their increasing usage in various high-end residential and commercial construction projects. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Europe Room Cell Module Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Wood, Cross Laminated Timber, Steel Frame, Concrete & Others), By Application (Residential & Non-Residential), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 9.33 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.79 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-room-cell-module-market-104356

COVID-19 Pandemic to Decline Growth Backed by Rising Volatility in the Stock Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a complete shutdown of production in a large number of countries worldwide. Coupled with this, the rising volatility in the stock market is affecting trading volumes and stock prices of manufacturers severely. Apart from that, the European countries are showcasing a decline in the number of new residential and non-residential construction activities. Our detailed reports will help clients to consider every minute factor for regaining business confidence.

What Does This Report Contain?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Building Information Modeling to Bolster Growth

Nowadays, industry professionals are extensively adopting the Building Information Modeling (BIM) process. It is likely to enhance the level of integration of model-driven prefabrication techniques in the near future. Apart from that, room cell module manufacturers are aiming to prefabricated building components and elements off-site. The model-driven prefabrication process is capable of improving project quality, reducing construction time, and lowering cost. These factors are set to accelerate the Europe room cell module market growth in the coming years. However, room cell modules involve huge investments because of their off-site manufacturing capabilities. It may hamper growth.

Segment-

Steel Frame Segment to Dominate Because of Its Affordability & High Ductility

Based on material, the steel frame segment earned 54.0% in terms of the Europe room cell module market share in 2019. It is anticipated to dominate throughout the forthcoming years because of their increasing usage by room cell module manufacturers. Steel frames are lightweight, have high ductility, and are affordable.





Regional Analysis-

DACH to Hold the Highest Share Fueled by Emergence of Various SMEs

Geographically, in 2019, DACH procured USD 1.92 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to hold the highest share in the near future on account of the emergence of various small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are providing unique room cell module facilities. In Germany, the increasing number of planned room cell module projects would aid growth. In Benelux, France, Nordics, and Great Britain, manufacturers are trying to optimize the conventional construction methods and are delivering flexible prefabricated room cell modules.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Bagging New Orders to Gain a Competitive Edge

Most of the key companies operating in Europe are developing innovative construction approaches and are expanding their existing product lines. Some of the others are striving persistently to bag new orders for their in-house room cell modules to gain a competitive edge. Below are the two latest industry developments:

April 2020 : The Western Districts Community Sports Club received USD 1 million from the South Australian Government, AFL, and Cricket Australia for installing a new Ausco modular facility. It will replace the clubrooms that were destroyed by the Ravine fire in January.

: The Western Districts Community Sports Club received USD 1 million from the South Australian Government, AFL, and Cricket Australia for installing a new Ausco modular facility. It will replace the clubrooms that were destroyed by the Ravine fire in January. November 2019: Vonovia completed the construction of its new ‘Am schwarzen Steg’ building in Bayreuth. The total investment volume for making this modular residential building was 2.5 million euros. The company collaborated with Max Bögl Modul AG for this project.

List Of Key Companies Profiled in Europe Room Cell Module Market Are:

Kaufmann Bausysteme GmbH (Austria)

Max Bögl Bauservice GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

Ramtech Building Systems, Inc. (United States)

Lechner Group GmbH (Germany)

Modular Genius (United States)

Northgate Industries Ltd. (Canada)

Ausco Modular (Australia)

ISB Industries (Italy)

Wernick Group (United Kingdom)





