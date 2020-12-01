Kinestique Diagnostic Centre Integrates New Technology to Accurately Address Knee Pain, The First in Singapore, Asia
Globally, knee pain affects millions and the KneeKG goes beyond the current standard of care and we are delighted that Kinestique is the first clinic to introduce the technology in their market.”SINGAPORE, ASIA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinestique Diagnostic Centre announces today the launch of the KneeKG in their inaugural clinic, the firsts in the country and Southeast Asia. Developed by Emovi, the KneeKG is to the knee, what an EKG is for the heart, and provides valuable data that enables physicians and other healthcare professionals to determine the most appropriate patient-specific care plan to restore optimal knee function.
— Michelle Laflamme, President and CEO of Emovi, Inc
Knee pain is the second leading cause of chronic pain. A knee pain survey revealed that 50 percent of Singaporean residents have previously or currently suffer from chronic knee pain and 73 percent are at risk of developing knee osteoarthritis in their lifetime, causing functional limitations and discomfort.
The FDA (USA) and HAS (Singapore) cleared KneeKG is the first in-clinic device that enables healthcare professionals to accurately, objectively, and in real-time assess a patient’s knee(s) in 3D while the patient is moving and weight-bearing. In contrast to static information provided by X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), KneeKG quickly identifies the biomechanical and functional deficits linked to pain and instabilities of an orthopedic cause such as those associated with knee osteoarthritis, anterior knee pain, and ligament injuries. By providing a functional and objective knee assessment with a higher correlation to the symptoms, the KneeKGTM enables the clinician to develop a more focused treatment plan to significantly improve patients’ quality of life, pain, and functional limitations.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer such a revolutionary technology to our patients in order to help them with their knee issues,” said Pamela Kwan, Kinestique’s Managing Director. “We strive to use the KneeKG to improve their quality of life and quickly get them back to their normal daily routines and activities.”
“Globally, knee pain affects millions at some point during their life. The KneeKG goes beyond the current standard of care by providing real-time, quantifiable data that objectively and accurately assess dynamic knee function,” said Michelle Laflamme, president and CEO of Emovi, Inc. “Launching the KneeKG in Southeast Asia is a huge milestone for Emovi. We are delighted that Kinestique is the first clinic to introduce the technology in their market.”
The KneeKG is available at Kinestique Diagnostic Centre:
290 Orchard Road #09-15, Paragon Medical Centre, Singapore 238859
###
About Kinestique Diagnostic Centre
Kinestique is Singapore’s first knee kinesiography clinic providing an integrated diagnostic and rehabilitation program for knee and orthopedic issues. The clinic combines holistic medical and rehabilitation options that will integrate the best of physiotherapy and pilates to help patients live life to the fullest. For more information, visit: www.kinestique.com
About Emovi Inc.
Headquartered in Montreal, Emovi is a medical device company that develops products for knee joint assessment to restore the patients’ quality of life. In partnership with the Quebec university research community, including the CRCHUM, École de Technologie supérieure (ÉTS), and TELUQ, Emovi completed the development of the KneeKG, a unique clinical tool evaluating knee functional deficiencies linked to patients’ symptoms and pathology progression. Emovi owns multiple patents and the exclusive worldwide license to commercialize KneeKG. https://emovi.ca
The KneeKG is FDA indicated for appropriate assessment of the 3D knee motion for patients who have impaired movement functions of an orthopedic cause. It is intended to provide information used for physical evaluation and treatment planning purposes.
Dana Summers
Penman PR
dana@penmanpr.com